Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 4,739 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total value of $2,189,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $485.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

