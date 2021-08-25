Britta Bomhard Sells 38,738 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Britta Bomhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25.

CHD opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

