Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $405.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.20 million and the highest is $417.88 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.