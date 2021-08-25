Brent Drever Sells 453,421 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Drever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.52 million and a P/E ratio of 89.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

