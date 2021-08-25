Brent Drever Sells 453,421 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brent Drever also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00.
NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.52 million and a P/E ratio of 89.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.
VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
