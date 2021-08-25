Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,425 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 604.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.693 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

