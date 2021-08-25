Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $78,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.