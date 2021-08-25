Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,200 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

