Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €360.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €360.00 ($423.53) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €318.63 ($374.85).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €304.90 ($358.71) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €309.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.