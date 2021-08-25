19,270 Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

