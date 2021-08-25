Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,422 Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,286 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.