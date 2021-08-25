Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $147,000 in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ NESR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
National Energy Services Reunited Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
