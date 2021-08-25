Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $147,000 in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

