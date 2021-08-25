QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in QIWI were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QIWI by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QIWI by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in QIWI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. QIWI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

QIWI Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.