Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.