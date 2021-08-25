Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stake Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,333 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1,086.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $58.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

