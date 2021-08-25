Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.32. Arco Platform shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.58 million, a PE ratio of -585.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Amundi bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,849,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 580,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 579.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 383,421 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

