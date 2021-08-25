Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $34.60

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $37.05. Icosavax shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1,013 shares changing hands.

ICVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

