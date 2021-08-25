Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.32. Arco Platform shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,942 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $707.58 million, a PE ratio of -585.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.