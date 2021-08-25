Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.00

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $236.65, with a volume of 1085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.88.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $4,884,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

