Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.00

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.00 and last traded at $168.95, with a volume of 11498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.