Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.78

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 245933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 143,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,167,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $66,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

