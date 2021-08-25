Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.21. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 183.40 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

