Analyzing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indonesia Energy and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.58%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54%

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Penn Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 18.95 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.37 Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.50 -$310.56 million $5.71 3.16

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penn Virginia. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

