$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.96 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. Square has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.