Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $624.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

