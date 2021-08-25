Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Traeger alerts:

NYSE:COOK opened at $24.72 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.