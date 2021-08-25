Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.14.

Several analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

