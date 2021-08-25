Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.27).

ENGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EPA:ENGI opened at €12.37 ($14.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.68. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

