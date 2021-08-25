Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Down 1.3%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.67 and last traded at $69.67. 27,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,763,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.