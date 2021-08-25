Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 4.3%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. 6,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,361,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $91,957,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,720,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,852,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

