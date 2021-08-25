B. Riley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.55 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

