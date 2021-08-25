Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

8/13/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25.

8/10/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.