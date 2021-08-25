Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $455.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,308 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $485.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

