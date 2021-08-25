Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.