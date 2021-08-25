vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

