Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of AX opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

