Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merck’s drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving sales. Keytruda sales are gaining from continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications. Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. Sales of Merck’s physician-administered drugs and vaccines are recovering from the impact of the pandemic. It boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should help drive long-term growth. The separation into two companies should enable Merck to achieve higher profits than the combined company. However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Merck’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

