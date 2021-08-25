Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.46.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

