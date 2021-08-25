Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,025.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $19,446,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

