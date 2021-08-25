Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

