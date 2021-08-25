Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.35. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 36,863 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

