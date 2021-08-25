Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.35. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 36,863 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
