Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Up to $61.94

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $65.16. Denbury shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 1,592 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

