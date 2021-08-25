Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $38.58

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $41.58. Rafael shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 2,710 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of $676.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rafael by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,852,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

