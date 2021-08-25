SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $15.26

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $16.16. SM Energy shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 13,370 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 6.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

