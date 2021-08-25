GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.84

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 6038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

