CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:CPP opened at GBX 451 ($5.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £39.79 million and a PE ratio of -23.37. CPPGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 467.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

