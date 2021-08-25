Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

