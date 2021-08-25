ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.24. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 104,040.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 35.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

