$481.31 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $481.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.32 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

