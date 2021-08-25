Comparing Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Compass alerts:

This table compares Compass and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass N/A N/A N/A Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09%

This table compares Compass and Wipro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.67 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 6.07 $1.48 billion $0.26 34.73

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78 Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.41%. Wipro has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 31.01%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Wipro.

Summary

Wipro beats Compass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.