TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TELUS traded as high as C$29.14 and last traded at C$29.03, with a volume of 309780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.04.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

